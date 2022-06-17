UP Board result 2022: The UPMSP class 10, 12 results to be announced soon

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) class 10 and class 12 results are expected to release soon. The UP Board Class 10 and 12 results would be released on the following websites--upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. The UP Board Class 10 and 12 board examinations were conducted from March 24 to April 13, 2022.

