The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 board results in the second week of June. The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results will be available on upresults.nic.in and on upmsp.edu.in.

The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examins were conducted from March 24 to April 13 in which 47,75,749 students had appeared.

UP board 10th, 12th result 2022: How to download mark sheet

Step 1: Visit any of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) websites-- upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Click on submit and your mark sheet will appear on the screen

UP board 10th, 12th result 2022: Here's what the mark sheet will include

The UPMSP mark sheet will include the following details:

-Name of the students, roll number, school details, Total marks in each subject and marks secured by the candidate in each subject, the total score of all the subjects, and pass/fail status