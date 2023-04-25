UP Board Result 2023: Exam was held in two shifts UP Board Class 10, 12 final exams were held in two shifts - the first from 8 am to 11:15 pm, second one from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

UP Board Result 2023: Results date in 2022 Last year, the UP Board Class 10, and 12 results were announced on 18 June.

UP Board Result 2023: How many students appeared for Class 10, 12 exams 2023? Over 58,85,745 lakh students of UP Board appeared to give exams of high school and intermediate this year of which 31,16,487 are Class 10 students and 27,69,258 Class 12 students.

UP Board Result 2023: Exams conducted without any hindrances After 30 years, a record has also been created in the UP board for conducting the examination without any hindrances like a paper leak or paper cancellations. Along with the education department, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) also kept an eye on the examination.

UP Board Result 2023: How many examiners were deployed for evaluation of copies? According to the UP board Secretary, this time the training module was effective and due to the training, the examiners did not face any problems in evaluating the copies. The board had deployed 1,43,933 examiners across the state for the evaluation of copies and for the first time, the answer copies of the UP board were evaluated even on Sundays and holidays. Apart from this, reserve examiners were also kept. For evaluation, 258 evaluation centers have been set up in the state, where 1.44 lakh examiners will evaluate a total of 3.19 crore answer sheets

UP Board Result 2023: When did the evaluation process complete? The work of evaluation of answer copies was completed before the scheduled date i.e. 1 April. The evaluation of more than 3 crores of 19 lakh answer sheets was completed in 14 days. According to the UP board Secretary, this time the training module was effective and due to the training, the examiners did not face any problems in evaluating the copies. Read more here

UP Board Result 2023: How to check the UP Board result 2023 Visit the official website upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in Click on the board exam result link. Enter your credentials Your UP board result 2023 will appear on the screen

UP Board Result 2023: When will the results be announced? According to the UPMSP secretary Dibyakant Shukla, the Class 10, 12 results will be announced today at 1.30 pm.