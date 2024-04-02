UP Board Result 2024: Class 10, 12 results likely this month as UPMSP completes evaluation process; here's how to check
UP Board Result 2024: UPMSP is set to announce UP Board Results 2024 for Class 10 and 12 as it has completed the evaluation process. Once the results are announced, students can check their scores on upresults.nic.in.e
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the UP Board Results 2024 for classes 10 and 12 soon. Media reports state that the Class 10, and 12 results will be out this month. However, currently, no official announcement has been made by the Board on this. Last year, UP Board Class 10, and 12 results were declared on 25 April.