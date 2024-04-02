The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the UP Board Results 2024 for classes 10 and 12 soon. Media reports state that the Class 10, and 12 results will be out this month. However, currently, no official announcement has been made by the Board on this. Last year, UP Board Class 10, and 12 results were declared on 25 April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the latest update, the board has completed the evaluation process of Class 10 and 12 exams on 31 March. As per reports, in 2024, about 1.76 crore answer sheets for Class 10 while 1.25 crore for Class 12 were checked.

Also Read: JEE Main 2024: Session 2 Admit card for Paper 1 exams OUT on jeemain.nta.ac.in. How to download and other details here Once the results are declared, students can check their Class 10, 12 results on the official website of the UPMSP i.e. results.upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The UP class 10 and 12 exams for the UP State Board of High School and Intermediate examinations began on 22 February. Class 10 exams were held in the first shift while the Class 12 exams will be held in the second shift. As per the UP board, more than 55 lakh candidates participated in the state board examination this year.

Also Read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 OUT How to check UP Class 10, 12 Board exam results - Visit the official site of UPMSP results at upresults.nic.in.

- Click on the UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 link available on the home page. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Enter the required details and click on submit.

- Your result will be displayed on the screen.

- Check the result and download the page. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Also Read: Delhi School Results 2024: Class 5, 8, 9, 11 results declared on edudel.nic.in; how to check and all details here UP Board Class 10, 12 2023 results The pass percentage of Class 10 was 89.78 per cent while the overall pass percentage of Class 12th was 75.52 per cent. Speaking of Class 10 2023 topper, Sitapur student Priyanshi Soni had topped with 98.33 per cent while second and third rank was achieved by Kushagra Pandey and Mishkat Noor. In Class 12, Mahoba's Shubh Chhapra had topped the UP Board Intermediate exams. The second position was shared by Saurabh Gangwar from Pilinhit and Anamika from Etawah district. Priyanka Upadhayay, Kushi, and Supriya achieved the third position with identical scores.

UP board's strict measures in 2024 As reported by news agency ANI, this year more than three lakh exam invigilators were deployed, and a three-tier team, consisting of the centre administrator, external centre administrator, and static magistrate, was established to open question paper packets at examination centres, aiming to prevent any malpractices. To combat cheating, the Special Task Force (STF), local intelligence department, and police were also mobilized. The monitoring was also extended to social media, with the creation of the Quick Response Team (QRT) to swiftly address any irregularities online. A robust monitoring system comprising 1297 Sector Magistrates, 430 Zonal Magistrates, 75 State-level observers, and 416 mobile squads was established to oversee the examination process. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

