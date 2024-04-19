UP Board Result 2024: UPMSP to announce Class 10, 12 results tomorrow at 2 pm at upresults.nic.in. Details here
UP Board Result 2024: The UPMSP will declare the results of the Matric and Intermediate – Class 10 and 12 – board examinations 2024 on Saturday i.e. April 20 (2 pm). Students can check their results on the UPMSP official websites at upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, result.upmsp.edu.in
UP Board Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad on Friday said the UPMSP will declare the results of the Matric and Intermediate – Class 10 and 12 – board examinations 2024 on Saturday i.e. April 20 (2 pm).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message