UP Board Result 2024: The UPMSP will declare the results of the Matric and Intermediate – Class 10 and 12 – board examinations 2024 on Saturday i.e. April 20 (2 pm). Students can check their results on the UPMSP official websites at upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, result.upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad on Friday said the UPMSP will declare the results of the Matric and Intermediate – Class 10 and 12 – board examinations 2024 on Saturday i.e. April 20 (2 pm). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Students who appeared in the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams can check their results on the UPMSP official websites at upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in OR result.upmsp.edu.in.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Dibyakant Shukla, Secretary Madhyamik Siksha Parisad (UP BOARD) posted that the results of Matric and Intermediate board examinations 2024 will be declared on Saturday i.e. April 20 (2 pm).

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad completed the evaluation process of the answer sheets of both classes on March 30, 2024.

UPMSP UP Board Results 2024: Step-by-step to check the results of Class 10 and 12 Go to any one of the UPMSP websites: upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in. or result.upmsp.edu.in

Open the UP Board Class 10 OR Class 12 result link, whichever is required.

Enter your login credentials: Roll Number/Hall Ticket Number, DOB and submit.

A new window will open and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check your result

Download the page and print a hardcopy for future reference Students can check the board results using the SMS facility and DigiLocker as well.

As per UPMSP, a total of 55,25,308 candidates had registered for the UP Board examination 2024, out of which 29,99,507 candidates were registered for high school Board exams, while 25,25,801 candidates were registered for intermediate board examination. However, 1,84,986 candidates left the high school examination and 1,39,022 left the intermediate board exam.

As per media reports, the UPMSP has deployed more than three lakh exam invigilators this year. A three-tier team, consisting of the centre administrator, external centre administrator, and static magistrate, was established to open question paper packets at examination centres, aiming to prevent any malpractices.

