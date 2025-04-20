UP Board Result 2025 Date: UPMSP Class 10, 12 result to be out SOON; check official date, guide to download marksheet

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 Board examination results soon.

UPMSP conducted the Class 10 exams from February 24 to March 12 and Class 12 exams were held from February 24 to March 9.

Nearly 44.37 lakh students appeared for the exams, of which 27.32 lakh were from Class 10 and 27.05 lakh were from Class 12.

When will UP Board results 2025 be announced? According to media reports and past trends, the results for both examinations should be declared today, April 20. However, a few reports suggest that it could be out any day between April 20 and April 25.

However, there is no official announcement regarding the results date yet.

Students have been advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

Where to check UP Board scores? Students can check the results on the official website of UPMSP — upmsp.edu.in.

Official websites to check UP Board result 2025: upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in.

results.gov.in How to check UP Board results — a step-by-step guide Step 1: Go to the official website of UPMSP — upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Visit the homepage and select the result link.

Step 3: Enter login details; i.e. your roll number

Step 4: Click submit. Results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the mark sheet for future reference.

What details should you cross-check on the UPMSP marksheet 2025? Once you download your UPMSP 2025 marksheet, ensure that the following details are correct:

Student's roll number

Father's name

Mother's name

Subjects The mark sheet should also include other details like:

Marks obtained in theory and practical exams

Total marks

Result status (pass or fail)

Division Digital marksheet to be released first The Uttar Pradesh Board will first release the digital mark sheet for UPMSP 10th and 12th results on its official website. Students are advised to keep them for reference until they receive the hard copies from school.

Can students apply for revaluation? Yes, the UP Board allows its students to apply for revaluation after the UPMSP 10th and 12th results are announced. Those wishing to apply for a revaluation of their results must do so within 15 days.