UP Board Result 2025 Date: UPMSP Class 10, 12 result to be out SOON; check official date, guide to download marksheet

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 Board examination results soon.
UPMSP conducted the Class 10 exams from February 24 to March 12 and Class 12 exams were held from February 24 to March 9.
Nearly 44.37 lakh students appeared for the exams, of which 27.32 lakh were from Class 10 and 27.05 lakh were from Class 12.
According to media reports and past trends, the results for both examinations should be declared today, April 20. However, a few reports suggest that it could be out any day between April 20 and April 25.
However, there is no official announcement regarding the results date yet.
Students have been advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.
Students can check the results on the official website of UPMSP — upmsp.edu.in.
Step 1: Go to the official website of UPMSP — upmsp.edu.in.
Step 2: Visit the homepage and select the result link.
Step 3: Enter login details; i.e. your roll number
Step 4: Click submit. Results will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the mark sheet for future reference.
Once you download your UPMSP 2025 marksheet, ensure that the following details are correct:
The mark sheet should also include other details like:
The Uttar Pradesh Board will first release the digital mark sheet for UPMSP 10th and 12th results on its official website. Students are advised to keep them for reference until they receive the hard copies from school.
Yes, the UP Board allows its students to apply for revaluation after the UPMSP 10th and 12th results are announced. Those wishing to apply for a revaluation of their results must do so within 15 days.
A supplementary exam will be conducted in July 2025 for the students who failed. However, students who are failing by a few marks will get grace marks and pass, according to the UP board's policy.