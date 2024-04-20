UPMSP declares UP board 10th, 12th results with 89.55% pass percentage for Class 10 and 82.60% for Class 12. Girls outshine boys with 93.40% pass percentage in Class 10 and 88.42% in Class 12.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Saturday announced the UP board 10th, and 12th results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The examination was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSO). This year, the pass percentage for Class 10 is 89.55%. For Class 12, the overall pass percentage stands at 82.60%.

In Class 10, the top three rank holders are as follows:

Prachi Nigam with 591 marks.

Deepika Sonkar with 590 marks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Navika Singh, Swati Singh, and Dipanshi Singh Sengar with 588 marks each.

Here's the list of Class 12 toppers:

Shubham Verma from Sitapur has achieved the highest position in the Class 12 or Intermediate examination, securing an impressive 97.80%. Out of a total of 500 marks, the student has scored 489. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following closely behind are Vishu Chaudhary, Kajal Singh, Raj Verma, Kashish Maurya, Charli Gupta, and Sujata Pandey, all with a score of 488.

Next on the list are Sheetal Verma, Kashish Yadav, Aaditya Kumar Yadav, Anksha Vishvakarma, and Palak Singh, each with a score of 487.

Meanwhile, girls continue to achieve a higher pass percentage in Class 12 as well. In the Intermediate examination, girls have achieved an overall pass percentage of 88.42%. The pass percentage for male students is 77.78%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Similarly, in the Class 10 results of the UP board this year, girls have once again outperformed boys. Girls pass percentage in Class 10 is 93.40 per cent, whereas the pass percentage for male students is 86.05 per cent.

Students can access the result links on:

upresults.nic.in {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

results.upmsp.edu.in.

To check the UPMSP board results, you'll need your roll number and school number.

How to download results? Step 1: Go to the official website at upresults.nic.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2: Click on the ‘UP Board High School (Class X) Result 2024’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your UP Board roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The UP Board 10th Result 2024 will appear on the screen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!