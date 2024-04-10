UP Board Results 2024: UPMSP likely to declare results of Class 10, 12 this month at upresults.nic.in. Check details
UPMSP UP Board Results 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the results of the High School and Intermediate board examinations 2024 by the end of this month. As per the latest update, the UPMSP completed the evaluation process of the answer sheets of both classes on March 30, 2024. The UPMSP announced the results of both classes for Academic Year 2023-24 on April 25, 2023.