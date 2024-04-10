UPMSP UP Board Results 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the results of the High School and Intermediate board examinations 2024 by the end of this month. As per the latest update, the UPMSP completed the evaluation process of the answer sheets of both classes on March 30, 2024. The UPMSP announced the results of both classes for Academic Year 2023-24 on April 25, 2023.

This year, more than 55 lakh students took the UP Board High School and Intermediate examination

Once the results of both classes are declared, students can check their results on the UPMSP official websites: upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in. or result.upmsp.edu.in. Students can also check the board results through SMS as well as DigiLocker.

Earlier on April 4, alerting students and parents against cyber fraudsters who ask for money to increase marks in the scorecard of the board examinations, UPMSP Chairman Dibyakant Shukla appealed to them not to fall victim of the same. The UPMSP Chairman requested them to report such phone calls immediately to the district school inspector.

UPMSP UP Board Results 2024: Step-by-step to check the results of Class 10 and 12

Go to any one of the UPMSP websites: upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in. or result.upmsp.edu.in

Open the UP Board Class 10 OR Class 12 result link, whichever is required.

Enter your login credentials: Roll Number/Hall Ticket Number, DOB and submit.

A new window will open and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check your result

Download the page and print a hardcopy for future reference

As per UPMSP, a total of 55,25,308 candidates had registered for the UP Board examination 2024, out of which 29,99,507 candidates were registered for high school Board exams, while 25,25,801 candidates were registered for intermediate board examination. However, 1,84,986 candidates left the high school examination and 1,39,022 left the intermediate board exam.

The UPMSP conducted the High School and Intermediate final examinations between February 22 and March 9.

As reported by news agency ANI, this year more than three lakh exam invigilators were deployed, and a three-tier team, consisting of the centre administrator, external centre administrator, and static magistrate, was established to open question paper packets at examination centres, aiming to prevent any malpractices

