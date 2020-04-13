Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint

UP Board to promote all students of class 6-9, 11 to next class without exams

1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2020, 07:31 PM IST ANI

  • Principal secretary, secondary education today issued an order regarding general promotion in the wake of the impending coronavirus crisis
  • Earlier this month, HRD minister had said all CBSE students of grades 1 to 8 will be promoted to the next class and those in grades 9 and 11 will be promoted based on internal assessment

All the students of Classes 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 of schools affiliated to the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) will be promoted to the next class in the State without any examination, the Board said on Monday.

Principal Secretary, Secondary Education, Aradhana Shukla issued the order in the wake of the impending coronavirus crisis to the Director of the Board of Joint Education and all the District School Inspectors across the State.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on April 1 had said that all CBSE school students of Grades 1 to 8 will be promoted to the next class and those in Grades 9 and 11 will be promoted based on internal assessment in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

