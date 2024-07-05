UP Board’s Class 10 & 12 scrutiny results out; check compartment exam date, other details here

  • The scrutiny results were declared by the regional offices of the UPMSP.

First Published5 Jul 2024, 10:01 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), commonly known as UP Board, on Friday announced the scrutiny results of the high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) exams 2024.

The scrutiny results were declared by the regional offices of the UPMSP.

Students can check the details on the UPMSP’s official website at upmsp.edu.in.

 

UP Board Class 10, 12 compartment exams

The compartment or improvement exams for UP Board’s Class 10 and Class 12 will be conducted on July 20.

The appearing students are required to carry their admit cards and arrive at the centre 45 minutes before the commencement of exams. They can download their admit cards from the official website.

According to the official notice, the Class 10 compartment exams will be conducted from 8 am to 11:15 am and the Class 12 compartment exams will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

 

The compartment exams will be held at the headquarters of 75 districts across the state.

The pass percentage of students in Class 10 was 89.5 per cent, while the pass percentage for Intermediate was 82.60 per cent.

The Class 10 and 12 board exams for the UP Board began on February 22.

More than 55 lakh students appeared in the UP Board examinations this year.

To maintain the integrity of the examination process, the state board had implemented a comprehensive strategy. More than 3 lakh exam invigilators were deployed, and a three-tier team, consisting of the centre administrator, external centre administrator, and static magistrate, was established to open question paper packets at examination centres.

To combat cheating, a Special Task Force, a local intelligence department, and the police were also mobilised.

First Published:5 Jul 2024, 10:01 PM IST
