With board exams to begin from March 24 in Uttar Pradesh, CCTV cameras will be installed at all centres to curb cheating. All footage will be monitored from the control room at the Secondary Education Directorate that was inaugurated on Wednesday by UP Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra.

Officials informed, “All the exam centres will be monitored closely with help of staff and a total of 2,97,124 CCTV cameras. The feed from these cameras will be monitored at various command centres, including the state level and 75 district level centres."

“The control room will receive direct feed from the CCTV cameras installed at the exam centres and strong rooms across the state which will be monitored closely by a team under the direct supervision of senior officials."

"The control room will be an essential tool in ensuring free and fair board exams," the Chief Secretary said.

The examination will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be held between 8 am and 11:15 am while the timings of the evening shift will be from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

A total of 27,81,654 students have registered for Class 10 exams this year, of which 12,28,456 are female students and 15,53,198 are boys. Similarly, a total of 24,11,035 students have registered for Class 12 this year, of which 10,86,835 are female and 13,24,200 are male students. In all, 51,92,689 students have registered for the UP board exams.

A total of 8,373 exam centers have been made across the state for the exam. Of these 6,398 centres are in rural areas and 1,975 are located in the urban areas.

