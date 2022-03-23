A total of 27,81,654 students have registered for Class 10 exams this year, of which 12,28,456 are female students and 15,53,198 are boys. Similarly, a total of 24,11,035 students have registered for Class 12 this year, of which 10,86,835 are female and 13,24,200 are male students. In all, 51,92,689 students have registered for the UP board exams.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}