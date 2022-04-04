UP CM Yogi Adityanath to launch 'School Chalo Abhiyan' today: 5 things to know

'School Chalo Abhiyan': This will be an effort by the state government towards shaping the future of primary education

In a bid to ensure 100 per cent enrolment in primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will today launch the 'School Chalo Abhiyan'. This will be an effort by the state government towards shaping the future of primary education and holistic development of primary schools, PTI reported quoting an official release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1) The 'School Chalo Abhiyan' is being started in the Shravasti district which has the lowest literacy rate.

2) Other districts with the lowest literacy rate in UP are Bahraich, Balrampur, Badaun and Rampur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) Students will be provided with uniforms and shoes and socks under the campaign,

4) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told officials that not only will public representatives be associated with the 'School Chalo Abhiyan', but also MLAs must adopt a school each,

5) Government schools must achieve all the goals of 'Operation Kayakalp' which aims at giving schools a facelift, Adityanath said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

