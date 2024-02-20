UP Constable Exam 2024: Result expected on THIS date, Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre over paper leak issue
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at PM Modi over UP Constable exam paper leak issue. ‘Paper leak is an injustice to the youth’, Gandhi said.
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board conducted the constable exams on February 17 and 18 this year. Candidates who appeared for the police constable exam can check their results on its official website — uppbpb.gov.in.
“Ye anyay apke pradhan mantri karwa rahe hai," Rahul Gandhi added during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
On the first day of UP Police Constable exam, more than 120 people were arrested across Uttar Pradesh for impersonating candidates and cheating in the police constable recruitment examination, said officials.
Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said among the 122 arrested in total, 15 were in Etah, nine each in Mau, Prayagraj and Siddharthanagar, eight in Ghazipur, seven in Azamgarh, six in Gorakhpur, five in Jaunpur, four in Firozabad, three each in Kaushambi and Hathras, two each in Jhansi, Varanasi, Agra and Kanpur, and one each in Ballia, Deoria and Bijnor.
Some were arrested for impersonating actual candidates, while some people were arrested for duping candidates, he added.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!