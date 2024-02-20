The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board conducted the constable exams on February 17 and 18 this year. Candidates who appeared for the police constable exam can check their results on its official website — uppbpb.gov.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the board has not announced official dates for the results. It is expected that the result will be declared by the end of February or the first week of March 2024.

The exam which was conducted at 2385 centers in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, aims to fill 60,244 positions in the UP police force. More than 48,17,441 candidates appeared for the exam.

Recently, speculations rife about exam paper leak for the Uttar Pradesh constable examination 2024. However, the board dismissed the rumours.

“Initial investigations have found that miscreants are using Telegram's edit feature to cheat and spread confusion about a paper leak on social media. The board and UP Police are monitoring these incidents and conducting a thorough investigation into their sources. The examination is continuing safely and smoothly," the board said.

The board further assured that it is committed to maintaining ‘transparency and integrity’ of each of its exams. “After the successful completion of the exam on a large scale, the board will thoroughly verify the unverified news trending with the help of UP Police. Candidates should remain assured," it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the paper leak issue, saying “It is an injustice to the youth. We stand with the youth against this injustice."

“Ye anyay apke pradhan mantri karwa rahe hai," Rahul Gandhi added during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

On the first day of UP Police Constable exam, more than 120 people were arrested across Uttar Pradesh for impersonating candidates and cheating in the police constable recruitment examination, said officials.

Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said among the 122 arrested in total, 15 were in Etah, nine each in Mau, Prayagraj and Siddharthanagar, eight in Ghazipur, seven in Azamgarh, six in Gorakhpur, five in Jaunpur, four in Firozabad, three each in Kaushambi and Hathras, two each in Jhansi, Varanasi, Agra and Kanpur, and one each in Ballia, Deoria and Bijnor.

Some were arrested for impersonating actual candidates, while some people were arrested for duping candidates, he added.

