UP govt announces free coaching classes for NEET, JEE, UPSC and other exams

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced statewide free coaching facility programme to help students prepare for various competitive examinations. Named 'Abhyudaya', the free coaching facility will start from upcoming Basant Panchmi, the day of worship to the goddess of learning, Saraswati. He was addressing 71st Uttar Pradesh Sthapna Divas on Sunday.

"From the day of Basant Panchami, 'Abhyudaya', the free coaching facility for students of the state appearing in various competitive examinations will commence," he said.

The educational infrastructure of various universities and colleges would be used for providing this facility to students, the chief minister noted. A panel will be formed to overlook the programme.

“In the first phase, it will be in 18 divisional headquarters of the state, where coaching will be imparted physically and virtually. Officials will also devote their time and experts will also be posted there," Adityanath said.

“The classes will be held physically as well as virtually and guidance will be given for various examinations be it the NEET, IITJEE, NDA, CDS or UPSC examinations. The coaching centres will give a new platform to youths and motivate them to scale new heights," he said.

With the announcement of the free coaching programme, the chief minister fulfilled his promise that no student of Uttar Pradesh will have to leave the state for learning in other states. Adityanath had made the promise while grappling with the challenge of bringing back to the state over 30,000 students from Kota in Rajasthan where they had been undergoing coaching for various competitive examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

He also announced to start 'UP Gaurav Samman' wherein three to five citizens who bring laurels to the state will be awarded every year.

"We have seen that this year, the social welfare department identified over 1.43 lakh youths who excelled in various fields, and were given scholarships. From this year, we will be identifying three to five people who have given a new identity to the state in the country as well as the world. We will be honouring them with UP Gaurav Samman," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

