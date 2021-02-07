Lucknow: Extending assistance to the youth appearing in competitive exams, the Uttar Pradesh government will start free-of-cost coaching centres at the divisional level in the state from 16 February under a new scheme called 'Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana'. State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to set up 'Abhyudaya' coaching centres for aspiring candidates preparing to qualify the NEET, JEE (Mains and Advanced), CDS, NDA, UPSC and all other competitive exams.
- The free coaching facility will provide great support to the poor and deprived students whose guidance will be taken care of by the state government.
- The free-of-cost coaching institutes will start functioning from the auspicious day of 'Basant Panchami' on February 16
- Registration for free-of-cost coaching classes will start on 10 February.
- The 'Abhyudaya' coaching centres will be set up at the divisional level in the first phase and to be followed up at the district level in the next phase.
- The coaching will also involve provision of direct counselling by senior IAS, IPS and PCS officers for the aspirants.
- In case of examinations like the NDA and CDS, thorough training will be given by principals of Sainik Schools in UP.
- There will be separate classes for NEET and JEE exams.
- All the lectures and complete study material covering the entire syllabus of various examinations will also be made available online.
- There will be doubt solving sessions to help the candidates to choose the best field for them and it will be accompanied by discussions with experts as guest lecturers.
- The guest lecturers will help them with quick preparation and techniques to write crisp answers in the exam.
