Lucknow: Extending assistance to the youth appearing in competitive exams, the Uttar Pradesh government will start free-of-cost coaching centres at the divisional level in the state from 16 February under a new scheme called 'Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana'. State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to set up 'Abhyudaya' coaching centres for aspiring candidates preparing to qualify the NEET, JEE (Mains and Advanced), CDS, NDA, UPSC and all other competitive exams.

