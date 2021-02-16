Subscribe
Home >Education >News >UP govt free coaching for JEE, NEET aspirants begins today
14.37 lakh students appeared for the NEET examination on September 13 across the country.

UP govt free coaching for JEE, NEET aspirants begins today

1 min read . 10:09 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched the Abhyudaya Scheme
  • The Abhyudaya Scheme will provide free coaching to students appearing for the NEET, JEE (Mains and Advanced), and other competitive exams

With an aim to provide a suitable atmosphere to the aspirants of various competitive exams in Uttar Pradesh, a free coaching facility programme- Abhyudaya Scheme will start today. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched the Abhyudaya Scheme to provide free coaching to students appearing for the NEET, JEE (Mains and Advanced), and other competitive exams.

"Coaching under the scheme will begin from tomorrow. I want to assure everyone that these classes will help aspirants achieve their goals," the chief minister had said.

As per the orders of the Uttar Pradesh government, the 'Abhyudaya' coaching centres will start operating from today with classes commencing from tomorrow in every division of the state under the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana that will provide free coaching classes to competitive exam candidates.

Students will be provided assistance free of cost by the officers of Indian Administrative Service and Provincial Civil Service for the preparation of competitive examinations and the classes will be conducted online.

There will also be a provision of every kind of facility from virtual doubt clarifying sessions, interview calls, career counselling to subject matter expertise, the statement said.

