The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has cancelled the UP Madarsa Education Council Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for session 2020-2021 in wake of the "extraordinary situation arising due to the Covid pandemic".

The students from class 1 to class VIII, class IX and class XI will be promoted to the next class, an official release said.

"In view of the extraordinary circumstances arising due to COVID-19, class 10 and class 12 board examinations for the academic session 2020-21 in Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Council-recognised and state-aided madarsas have been cancelled. Also, a decision has been taken to promote the students from class 1 to class 8, class 9 and class 11 to the next class," said an official statement quoting state Minority Welfare Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi.

"Regarding the promotion, compliance with the provisions mentioned in the orders issued and to be issued from time to time by the Basic Education Department and Secondary Education Department will be ensured," the statement added.

The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier cancelled the 12th intermediate Board Exams 2021 in view of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the UP government today extended relaxation in Covid restrictions to all 75 districts of the state, with the active cases coming down the 600-mark in each of these districts.

The night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am and weekend curfew (for the entire day) will, however, continue throughout the state, an official spokesman said.

By Monday, the relaxation was extended to 72 districts barring Meerut, Lucknow and Gorakhpur.

"There will be relaxation in coronavirus curfew in all the districts of the state from Wednesday onwards, from 7 am to 7 pm, for five days as the active Covid cases have come below 600," the spokesman said.

