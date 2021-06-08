UP Madarsa Board class 10, 12 exams cancelled due to Covid-19 situation

"In view of the extraordinary circumstances arising due to COVID-19, class 10 and class 12 board examinations for the academic session 2020-21 in Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Council-recognised and state-aided madarsas have been cancelled. Also, a decision has been taken to promote the students from class 1 to class 8, class 9 and class 11 to the next class," said an official statement quoting state Minority Welfare Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi.