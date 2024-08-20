UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Registration begins; Check deadline, how to apply, and complete schedule here

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh on August 20 begun the registration process for UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 for the Government/Private Medical and Dental Colleges/Institutions/Universities (MBBS/BDS).

In order to register for UP NEET councelling, eligible candidates can register online through the official website i.e. upneet.gov.in.

The last date of online registrationa dn uploading of documents is August 24 till 11 am.