UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Registration begins; Check deadline, how to apply, and complete schedule here

  • UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: In order to register for UP NEET councelling, eligible candidates can register online through the official website i.e. upneet.gov.in.

Livemint
Updated20 Aug 2024, 01:53 PM IST
UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Registration begins; here's how to apply
UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Registration begins; here’s how to apply

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh on August 20 begun the registration process for UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 for the Government/Private Medical and Dental Colleges/Institutions/Universities (MBBS/BDS). 

In order to register for UP NEET councelling, eligible candidates can register online through the official website i.e. upneet.gov.in.

The last date of online registrationa dn uploading of documents is August 24 till 11 am. 

(More details awaited)

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:20 Aug 2024, 01:53 PM IST
HomeEducationNewsUP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Registration begins; Check deadline, how to apply, and complete schedule here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    253.05
    02:01 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    5.7 (2.3%)

    Tata Steel

    153.15
    02:01 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -0.8 (-0.52%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.70
    02:01 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -6.4 (-1.91%)

    GAIL India

    236.95
    02:01 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -1.85 (-0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Allcargo Logistics

    66.98
    01:59 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    5.46 (8.88%)

    KEI Industries

    4,732.95
    01:59 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    365.45 (8.37%)

    Vaibhav Global

    328.40
    01:59 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    25.15 (8.29%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre

    893.05
    01:56 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    62.35 (7.51%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,388.00584.00
      Chennai
      72,815.00163.00
      Delhi
      73,455.001,439.00
      Kolkata
      73,170.00448.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Education

      More From Popular in Education
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue