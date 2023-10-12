UP PET 2023: Holiday declared for schools in 35 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Oct 28-29
This preventive action has been taken in light that some of the institutions in the 35 districts would serve as designated exam centres for the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test 2023
A holiday has been declared for schools in 35 districts of Uttar Pradesh on October 28 and 29 as the UP PET (Preliminary Eligibility Test) 2023 are scheduled to be held on these dates.
