Business News/ Education / News/  UP PET 2023: Holiday declared for schools in 35 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Oct 28-29
UP PET 2023: Holiday declared for schools in 35 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Oct 28-29

This preventive action has been taken in light that some of the institutions in the 35 districts would serve as designated exam centres for the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test 2023

The UP PET examination is being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission.
A holiday has been declared for schools in 35 districts of Uttar Pradesh on October 28 and 29 as the UP PET (Preliminary Eligibility Test) 2023 are scheduled to be held on these dates.

This preventive action has been taken in light that some of the institutions in the 35 districts would serve as designated exam centres for the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test 2023. 

The UP PET examination is being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC).

In order to ensure that the exams are conducted properly, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a directive indicating that no additional exams would be scheduled on the these dates.

This move will prevent disturbances and provide a welcoming environment for applicants sitting for the exam. 

The UP PET test is a qualifying exam for recruitment to various Group B and Group C posts in the Uttar Pradesh government. The selection of the candidates is done on the basis of a written exam.

More than 20 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the UP PET 2023 exam. The exam will be held in two sessions --one in the morning from 10 AM to 12 PM and the second in the afternoon from 3 PM to 5 PM. Applicants have been advised to arrive at the exam centre with their admit card and a valid ID. There will be total 100 MCQs of the objective type in the exam and each wrong answer will result in a negative marking of 0.25 mark. The UP PET curriculum covers general knowledge, numerical aptitude, and reasoning. The candidates who qualify the exam will be entitled to take the mains test, which will be held to fill positions such as UP Lekhpal, X-Ray Technician, Junior Assistant, and other Group B and C positions.

Updated: 12 Oct 2023, 07:38 PM IST
