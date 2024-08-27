UP Police Constable Exam 2024: Admit card for August 30 OUT on uppbpb.gov.in. Step to download, other details here

UP Police Constable Exam 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has made the admit cards available for the upcoming exam on August 30. Candidates can now download their admit cards by visiting the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Constable Exam 2024: Here's how to download the UP Police Constable Admit card Visit the official website of UPPBPB i.e. uppbpb.gov.in

Click the link for the Constable Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2024 for August 30.

No click on 'Candidate Login'

Enter the login credentials: Registration Number and Date of Birth (DoB)

Click on the Submit button

Your UP Police Constable Exam 2024 admit card for August 30 will be displayed on your screen

Download it Admit Card and take a printout

It is mandatory for the candidates to carry the admit card to the centre. Along with a photo ID is also required to get entry into the exam hall. Candidates must note that without an admit card, they won’t be allowed to sit for the exam.

UPPBPB is conducting the re-test for Police Constable Recruitment exam 2024 as the exams that were held in February was cancelled due to paper leak. Nearly 48 lakh aspirants are be competing to fill 60,244 posts. The exams began on August 23 and the last two papers are remaining which will be held on August 30 and 31. The exams is being held at 67 different centres across the state in two shifts: The first shift starts from 10 am to noon, and the second shift will start from 3 pm to 5 pm.