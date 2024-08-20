UP Police Constable Exam 2024 admit cards to be out today at uppbpb.gov.in. Direct link, how to download hall ticket

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) is expected to release the admit cards for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2024 on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at uppbpb.gov.in

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published20 Aug 2024, 06:26 AM IST
UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) is expected to release the admit cards for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2024 on Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

Candidates who had successfully registered for the examination, can download their UP Police Constable admit card by visiting the official website uppbpb.gov.in once they are released. According to the UPPBPB notification, the admit cards for the UP Police Constable Exam 2024will be available for download 5 pm onwards.

“The link will be displayed on the website of the Recruitment Board https://uppbpb.gov.in on 16.08.2024 at 5:00 pm. Candidates should download and check the examination district/city information slip of their written examination by logging in through their registration number and date of birth,” the official notification read.

UP Police Admit Card 2024: Step-by step guide to download the hall tickets

  • Go to the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in OR ctcp24.com/uppbpbcst23/index.aspx
  • Click on the Constable Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page
  • A new page will open; Click on 'Candidate Login'
  • Enter the login credentials: Registration Number and Date of Birth (DoB)
  • Click on the Submit button
  • The admit card will be displayed on your screen, check all the details
  • Download the Admit Card and take a printout of the same for the exam

The aspiring candidates must note that the admit card will mention the exam date and time, and centre details. Candidates are supposed to bring their admit card along with a photo ID to get entry into the exam hall. Candidates must note that without an admit card, they won’t be allowed to sit for the exam.

It is important to note that the UP Police Constable examination is scheduled for August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024, at 67 different centres across the state. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: The first shift starts from 10 am to noon, and the second shift will start from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The UPPBPB has decided to keep the gap between the written examinations, keeping in mind that the Janmashtami holiday falls on 26 August.

Candidates must note that if they encounter any difficulty downloading or checking the admit cards, they can call the helpline numbers 8867786192/9773790762.

First Published:20 Aug 2024, 06:26 AM IST
