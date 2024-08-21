UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024: 48 lakh candidates against 60,244 posts; bus facility | Check details

Nearly 48 lakh aspirants, including 16 lakh women, will reappear for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam following a February cancellation due to paper leaks

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published21 Aug 2024, 01:15 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will conduct the re-test for Police Constable Recruitment exam 2024 from August 23. Nearly 48 lakh aspirants would be competing to fill 60,244 posts.

The exam had been held in February 2024, but was cancelled due to paper leak.

UP Police Constable Exam Date

The recruitment exam will be held around August 23-25 and 30-31 in two shifts. Each exam day will have two shifts with around 5 lakh candidates appearing in each shift, across 1,174 examination centres in 67 districts.

According to a notice issued by the UPPRPB board, the exam dates have been set apart because of Janmashtami, on August 26, which is a national holiday.

Eligible candidates will be selected for the post based on a written exam, physical test, document verification and medical exam. Those who qualify for the written exam will be called for further recruitment process.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, has also arranged bus services for the candidates appearing for the test. Those willing to avail the facility, will have to present their admit cards to the bus conductor.

Candidates travelling by bus will also be required to download two additional copies of their admit card. One copy of the card needs to be presented to the bus conductor for travelling to the district of the examination centre and the other copy for travelling to their district after the examination.

Exam cancelled due to paper leak

The exam was previously held on February 17 and 18, however, it was cancelled due to paper leaks. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered the cancellation of the exam ensuring that a fresh Police Recruitment 2024 exam will be conducted within six months in a transparent manner.

In a post on 'X', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said, "There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who toy with the hard work of youngsters will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements."

Over 48 lakh aspirants, including nearly 16 lakh women appeared in the recruitment exam that was held in February. The exam was conducted at 2,835 centres across all 75 districts of the Uttar Pradesh.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Aug 2024, 01:15 PM IST
