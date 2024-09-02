UP Police Constable Exam 2024: The UPPRPB is expected to release the provisional answer key of the UP Police Constable Exam 2024 this week. The board conducted the written exam on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024 at 1,174 locations across 67 districts

UP Police Constable Exam 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to release the provisional answer key of the UP Police Constable Exam 2024 this week. The UP Police recruitment board conducted the written exam in two shifts on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024 at 1,174 locations across 67 districts of the state.

The state police recruitment board is expected to release the Provisional Answer Key on uppbpb.gov.in and invite objections from the candidates.

In the first phase of the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024—Conducted between August 23 to August 25—approximately 28.91 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, while approximately 19.26 lakh candidates appeared in the second phase which started on August 30 and concluded on August 31.

"The Recruitment Board will soon proceed with the next steps, which will be communicated to the candidates on time through the website. We extend our best wishes for a bright future to all participants," the board added.

According to the UPPRPB notification, candidates will have the option to raise objections using their credentials, once the answer key will be available on the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Constable Exam 2024: How to download Provisional Answer Key Go to the UPPRPB official website at uppbpb.gov.in

Click on the Provisional Answer Key 2024 available on the home page

Enter your login credentials generated during online registration for the exam

Click on the Submit button

The Provisional Answer Key PDF will appear on your screen

Review the answers to all the questions and save a copy for future reference. The UPPRPB will also release cut-off list along with the results. The cut-off list will be prepared based on the marks of the candidates appearing in the UP Police Recruitment Exam and many other factors.

According to UPPRPB data, over 31.38% of candidates were absent during the first phase. Approximately 31.72% of candidates did not attend the exam on the first day.

