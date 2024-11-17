UP Police Constable Result 2024: Date, how to check | Details inside

UP Police Constable Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is expected to announce the Constable recruitment exam results this week

UP Police Constable Result 2024: Date, how to check | Details inside
UP Police Constable Result 2024: Date, how to check | Details inside

UP Police Constable Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to announce the results of the Constable recruitment exam this week. According to a post on X, the board had said that the results were anticipated in the third week of November.

UPPRPB Chairman Rajeev Krishna confirmed, “we are already in the process of assessment of OMR sheets so the written exam result could be released by November third week for the second round of recruitment process, details of which will be shared on the board website."

Once declared, the candidates can access the results from the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, which is uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Constable Result 2024: Final answer key

The final answer key for the exam was released on October 30 and the candidates were given time till November 9 to download the same.

The UP Police Constable examination board has confirmed that 70 objections to the provisional answer key were found to be valid. Of these, 29 questions had multiple correct answers.

Candidates who selected any of the correct options for these questions will receive full marks. Additionally, a board official stated that 16 questions were revised after reviewing the objections.

(more to come…)

