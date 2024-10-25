UP Police Constable Result 2024 to be OUT soon; Check details on how to know results

UP Police Constable Result 2024: UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is set to announce the UP Police Constable Result 2024 today. Candidates can find results on the official website

Published25 Oct 2024, 02:30 PM IST
UP Police Constable Result 2024 to be OUT soon; Check details (Pixabay)

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) is likely to release the UP Police Constable Result 2024 on Friday, October 25. Once the results are declared, candidates can check the written exam results for Constable positions on the official UPPBPB website.

While the exact time when the UP Police Constable results will be released is not known, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier instructed the UPPBPB board to finalise the results and publish them by the end of October.

The final answer key is also expected to be released alongside the results. This key will be developed after reviewing any objections submitted by candidates, and any valid objections will lead to necessary revisions.

UP Police Constable Result 2024: How to check

Once the UPPBPB releases the UP Police Constable Result 2024, candidates can check the results by visiting the official website at https://uppbpb.gov.in/

Here are the steps to check the results:

Step 1: Press on UPPBPB UP Police Constable Result 2024 link on the homepage.

Step 2: Fill in the registration number and password here.

Step 3: UP Police Sarkari Result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates are advised to take out a print out of the result and keep it for reference.

UP Police Constable Examination

The Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Examination was held in two phases across two shifts in each of the phases. The first phase was held on August 23, 24, and 25, 2024, while the second phase was conducted towards the end of the same month on August 30 and 31, 2024.

A total of 28.91 lakh candidates appeared in the first phase and 19.26 lakh candidates appeared in the second phase of the UP Police Constable Exam. The provisional answer key for all exam days was released separately.

      Popular in Education

