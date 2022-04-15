UP Police SI result 2021 declared. See list of selected candidates

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
UP Police SI result: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board conducted the UP SI exam from November 12 to December 2, 2022, in the state
According to the UPPBPB, through this recruitment drive, they will fill up 9,534 posts
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The UP Police SI result 2021 has been declared on uppbpb.gov.in on Friday. Candidates who have appeared for the Sub-Inspector (NP) in UP Police for men and women and Platoon Commander (PAC) for men and fire the second officer -2020-21 can check their results on the official website.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The UP Police SI result 2021 has been declared on uppbpb.gov.in on Friday. Candidates who have appeared for the Sub-Inspector (NP) in UP Police for men and women and Platoon Commander (PAC) for men and fire the second officer -2020-21 can check their results on the official website.
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board conducted the UP SI exam from November 12 to December 2, 2022, in the state.
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board conducted the UP SI exam from November 12 to December 2, 2022, in the state.
Visit the official site of UPPBPB on uppbpb.gov.in
Click on the UP Police SI Result 2021 link available on the home page
A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers
Download the page and keep a hard copy
Through this recruitment drive, they will fill up 9,534 posts. The application process was started on April 1, 2021. Of the 9,534 job posts, 9,027 vacancies will be for Civic Police. 484 of Platoon Commander PAC and 23 posts of fire officer.
The state government has approved 5,381 new posts in various units of the Police Department. In this, 86 posts are for the gazetted category and 5295 posts for the non-gazetted category are included. These posts are for Cyber Crime, Forensic Science, Social Media, STF and ATS etc.