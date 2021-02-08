OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >UP: Residential schools to reopen for Classes 9-12 from tomorrow
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the decision has been taken to regularise the academic session (HT_PRINT)
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the decision has been taken to regularise the academic session (HT_PRINT)

UP: Residential schools to reopen for Classes 9-12 from tomorrow

1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 07:48 AM IST Staff Writer

The residential schools include Jawahar Navodaya vidyalayas, Sainik schools, Rajkiye Ashram Padhati vidyalayas and other schools.

Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday directed all residential schools to reopen for Classes 9-12 from February 9.

The residential schools include Jawahar Navodaya vidyalayas, Sainik schools, Rajkiye Ashram Padhati vidyalayas and other schools.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the decision has been taken to regularise the academic session, hit by the coronavirus pandemic, in the interest of the students as well as in view of the upcoming board examinations.

He said strict coronavirus protocol should be maintained by school authorities while resuming classes in their institutions.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout