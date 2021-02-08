UP: Residential schools to reopen for Classes 9-12 from tomorrow

UP: Residential schools to reopen for Classes 9-12 from tomorrow1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 07:48 AM IST
The residential schools include Jawahar Navodaya vidyalayas, Sainik schools, Rajkiye Ashram Padhati vidyalayas and other schools.
Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday directed all residential schools to reopen for Classes 9-12 from February 9.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the decision has been taken to regularise the academic session, hit by the coronavirus pandemic, in the interest of the students as well as in view of the upcoming board examinations.
He said strict coronavirus protocol should be maintained by school authorities while resuming classes in their institutions.
