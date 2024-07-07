UP Board 10th, 12th compartment exam date out. Check UPMSP complete schedule here

UPMSP Compartment Exam 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Prayagraj has released the dates for Class 10 and 12 compartment/improvement exams scheduled to be conducted on July 20, 2024.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published7 Jul 2024, 10:48 PM IST
According to the notification, Class 10 compartment examinations are scheduled to take place in the morning session from 8 am to 11.15 am, while Class 12 compartment examinations will take place in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5.15 pm
Students must download their admit cards/exam schedules from UPMSP's official website at www.upmsp.edu.in.

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Exam: Schedule

  • UPMSP UP Board 10th Compartment Exam (8.00 am to 11.15 am): July 20, 2024
  • UPMSP UP Board 12th Compartment Exam (2.00 pm to 05.15 am): July 20, 2024

Students are required to enter their login credentials, such as ID and password. Students are supposed to report to the exam centre on the scheduled date, 45 minutes before the examination starts.

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Exam: Guidelines

As per the UPMSP notification, candidates must note that carrying mobile phones, pagers, or any other electronic devices inside the examination hall is completely prohibited. During the examination, CCTV cameras with voice recorders and routers will remain fully functional in the rooms.

The overall arrangements for the maintenance of question papers at the examination centers will be made in a double-locked cupboard in the designated strong room, similar to the main examination. The strong room will be under CCTV surveillance with a functional voice recorder 24/7.

Question paper packets will be opened and distributed under the surveillance of CCTV cameras in the presence of the center administrator, outer center administrator, and static magistrate.

