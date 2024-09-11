UPPBPB UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 OUT: Check the download link for August 23 exam answer key on uppbpb.gov.in.

UPPBPB UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 has been released on Wednesday. Know how to download the provisional answer key on uppbpb.gov.in.

Published11 Sep 2024, 10:51 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board released the UPPBPB UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board released the UPPBPB UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024

Candidates who appeared in the UPPBPB UP Police Constable examination on August 23 can calculate their performance and marks by downloading the UPPBPB UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 released on Wednesday.

The provisional answer key for the UPPBPB UP Police Constable examination held on 23 August, can be downloaded through the official UPPBPB website at uppbpb.gov.in.

To avoid confusion and make it easier for candidates to raise objections, the board will release the answer key and objection window for each exam date separately on different dates. Once the exam key is released, candidates can calculate their marks and raise objections online if they find any discrepancy in the question or answer option on the key. They are required to raise the objection by submitting relevant documents/information online.

How to download UPPBPB UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024

Candidates who appeared in the UPPBPB UP Police Constable examination on August 23 can download the answer key today. Follow the below mentioned steps to download the answer key.

-Go to the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

-Check for the available link for UPPBPB UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 on home page. Click on the link.

-Enter your details like registration number, date of birth, and question booklet number after being redirected to new page.

-Submit the details to check answer key.

-Download the page.

-You can also take a print out for future reference.

UP Police Constable examination

The examination was held in two phases. The first phase of the examination was between August 23 and 25. Whereas the second phase of examination was held on August 30 and 31. More than 28 lakh students appeared for the examination's first phase, whereas nearly 19 lakh students took the second phase of the examination, which was held in 67 districts across Uttar Pradesh.

First Published:11 Sep 2024, 10:51 AM IST
Business NewsEducationNewsUPPBPB UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 OUT: Check the download link for August 23 exam answer key on uppbpb.gov.in.

