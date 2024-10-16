UPPCS exam postponed, now likely to be held in mid-December

The UPPSC has postponed the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 exam, originally set for October 27, to mid-December. A revised date has not yet been announced, but candidates will be informed soon.

Livemint
Published16 Oct 2024, 10:06 PM IST
Student writing exam.
Student writing exam.(Pixabay)

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has postponed the upcoming UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 examination. The test — initially slated for October 27 is now likely to take place in mid-December this year. Officials have not announced a revised date for the exam at this time. 

 “Now the said examination is likely to be conducted by the middle of the coming December month…he candidates will soon be informed separately through a release regarding the date and program of conducting the examination,” an official communique added on Wednesday evening. 

 

 

 

First Published:16 Oct 2024, 10:06 PM IST
Business NewsEducationNewsUPPCS exam postponed, now likely to be held in mid-December

      Popular in Education

