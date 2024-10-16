UPPCS exam postponed, now likely to be held in mid-December

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has postponed the upcoming UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 examination. The test — initially slated for October 27 is now likely to take place in mid-December this year. Officials have not announced a revised date for the exam at this time.

“Now the said examination is likely to be conducted by the middle of the coming December month…he candidates will soon be informed separately through a release regarding the date and program of conducting the examination," an official communique added on Wednesday evening.