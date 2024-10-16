UPPCS exam postponed, now likely to be held in mid-December

The UPPSC has postponed the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 exam, originally set for October 27, to mid-December. A revised date has not yet been announced, but candidates will be informed soon.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has postponed the upcoming UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 examination. The test — initially slated for October 27 is now likely to take place in mid-December this year. Officials have not announced a revised date for the exam at this time.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“Now the said examination is likely to be conducted by the middle of the coming December month…he candidates will soon be informed separately through a release regarding the date and program of conducting the examination," an official communique added on Wednesday evening.