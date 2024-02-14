UPSC 2024 Notification live updates: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday began accepting online applications for the Civil Services Examinations (CSE) 2024. The total UPSC vacancies for its CSE Examination 2024 are 1,056 whereas 150 UPSC seats will be filled this year for IFoS.
Interested candidates can apply for the Civil Services Preliminary examination (UPSC CSE Prelims 2024) examination on Wednesday. Candidates can also register for Indian Forest Services (IFS) Prelims through CSE.
The last date to apply for UPSC CSE 2024 examination is March 5. This year, UPSC CSE vacancies have dropped significantly from UPSC CSE 2023 vacancies. Interested candidates can read the notification to check more details, eligibility, selection process, criteria for age relaxation in UPSC CSE and the requirement to fill out the form.
UPSC 2024 Notification live: Last date for receipt of applications
UPSC 2024 Notification live: The online Applications can be filled upto 5 March, 2024 till 6:00 PM. The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card on the last working day of the preceding week of the date of examination.
The e-Admit Card will be made available in the UPSC website [ https://upsconline.nic.in ] for downloading by candidates. No Admit Card will be sent by post.
UPSC 2024 Notification live: Modification in OTR profile
UPSC 2024 Notification live: In case, the candidate wants to effect any change in his/her OTR profile, it shall be allowed only once in the lifetime after the registration at OTR platform. The change in OTR profile data shall be available till expiry of 7 days from the next day after the closure of application window of his/her first final application for any Examination of the Commission. In the case, the candidate after registration of OTR applies for the first time in this examination last date of modification of OTR will be on 12.03.2024.
UPSC 2024 Notification live: How to apply
UPSC 2024 Notification live: Candidates are required to apply online by using the website upsconline.nic.in. It is essential for the applicant to register himself/herself first at One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the
Commission’s website, and then proceed for filling up the online application for the examination. OTR has to be registered only once in life time. This can be done anytime throughout the year. If the candidate is already registered, he/she can proceed straightway for filling up the online application for the examination.
UPSC 2024 Notification live: How many UPSC vacancies are there in CSE exam this year?
UPSC 2024 Notification Live: There has been a significant drop in UPSC vacancies in the CSE examination going to be held in 2024. According to UPSC's official notification, a total of 1,056 vacancies for CSE and 150 for IFoS have been released. Last year, a total of 1,105 posts were released in CSE.
UPSC 2024 Notification live updates: CSE applications released at upsc.gov.in
UPSC 2024 Notification live updates: The Union Public Services Commision on Wednesday released UPSC CSE 2024 examination applications at its official website.
