UPSC 2024 Notification: CSE application form released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC 2024 Notification: CSE application form released at upsc.gov.in

Livemint

UPSC 2024 Notification: CSE application form released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC 2024 Notification: UPSC has released Civil Services Examination application form on Wednesday

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the Civil Services Examination (CSE) application form at upsc.gov.in on Wednesday. Candidates can fill out their form to appear in the examination.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

