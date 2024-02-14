UPSC 2024 Notification: CSE application form released at upsc.gov.in
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the Civil Services Examination (CSE) application form at upsc.gov.in on Wednesday. Candidates can fill out their form to appear in the examination.
(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)
