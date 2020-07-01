UPSC allows candidates to submit their revised choice of centre for 4 Oct exam

The Union Public Service Commission will be conducting the prelims examination for Civil Services on 4 October, 2020. This also includes Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2020.

Additionally, the Commission has also given candidates an option to change their Centres if need be for both prelims and mains exams to be held in 2020.

"Keeping in view the large number of candidates of the Civil Services (Preliminary) exams and requests received from the candidates for changing their Centers, the Commission has decided to give an opportunity to them to submit their revised choice of Centre," UPSC said in a statement.

The requests of the candidates for change in their Centers will be considered against the additional/enhanced capacity intimated by the Centers for accommodating the additional candidates, the Commission added.

According to the release, the window of submitting the revised choice of Centers by the candidates will be operational in two phases i.e. 7th-13th July, 2020 till 6 pm and 20th-24th July, 6 pm on the Commission’s website. The candidates are advised to visit the website and submit their choices of Centers of the above Examination, if required.

However, the requests for change of centres will be considered based on "first-apply-first allot" basis and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen. The candidates, who cannot get a Centre of their choice due to ceiling, will be required to choose a Centre from the remaining ones.

All the conditions and eligibility to sit for the examinations will remain unchanged.

The revision of the examination dates come in the view of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the above, the Commission will also make a Withdrawal Window available to the candidates on the Commission’s website during the period from 1-8 August. Candidates must note that once the application has been withdrawn by the candidate, it cannot be revived in future under any circumstances.

