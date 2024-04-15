UPSC CDS-1 Exam on April 21. Here is direct link to download the admit card

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Defence Services Examination-I, 2024 scheduled to be held on April 21, 2024 on its official website upsc.gov.in

It is important to note that the UPSC will not issue any paper admit card for the Combined Defence Services Examination-I, 2024, hence candidates are advised to download the e-Admit card and take a printout for the exam and for future reference.

As per the official notification, the candidates will have to produce their e-Admit card at the allotted venue for appearing at the examination. A candidate without an e-Admit card will not be allowed to take the examination. The candidates are supposed to preserve the e-Admit card till the declaration of the final result of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024.

The candidates are also required to carry the photo ID card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit card, in each session, the notification read.

The UPSC CDS-1 examination 2024 aims to fill up a total of 457 positions in defence services.

UPSC CDS-1 Exam 2024: Here's how to download the admit card Go to the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CDS Admit Card 2024 link on the UPSC homepage

A new window will appear, enter the login credentials and submit

A new window will open and your UPSC CDS Admit Card 2024 will reflect on the screen

Download the UPSC CDS Admit Card 2024

Print the e-Admit card and keep it safe for exam date and future references.

