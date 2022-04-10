UPSC CDS Exam 2022 ends today: Check cut-offs, difficulty level other details

UPSC CDS Exam 2022 ends today: Check cut-offs, difficulty level other details1 min read . 10 Apr 2022
- The CDS 1 2022 exam is conducted for admission to Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA).
The CDS 1 exam for 2022 by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) concluded on Sunday. The exam was conducted in three shifts for different papers. The CDS 1 2022 exam is conducted for admission to Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA).
The English paper was held from 9 AM to 11 AM followed by the general knowledge paper from 12 PM to 2 PM. The mathematics paper was held from 3 PM to 5 PM. As per the candidates, the difficulty level was moderate.
Officers Training Academy (OTA) candidates wrote only two papers - English and General Knowledge.
Shortlisted candidates will be called for SSB interview which will be conducted in two stages and followed by a medical examination at the military hospital.
