UPSC Civil Service Preliminary Exams 2024 application last date tomorrow

The application window for the UPSC Civil Service Preliminary Exams 2024 will close tomorrow. Candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the exam can visit the official website upsconline.nic.in and submit their applications by 6 PM tomorrow (March 5). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The UPSC Civil Service Preliminary examination is slated to be held on May 26, 2024.

The examination will be held to fill approximately 1,056 vacancies which includes 40 vacancies reserved for persons with benchmark disability category. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s step-by-step instructions for filling up the application form – First step is to register in the One Time Registration (OTR) platform. and then proceed for filling up the online application for the examination. If a candidate is already registered, he/she can proceed directly to filling up the online application for the examination.

Candidates appearing in CSE Prelims 2024 will be required to indicate information at the time of the filling up online application.

- Detail of Centres for Civil Services (Main) Examination and Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Optional subject to be selected for the examination.

- Medium of examination for Civil Services (Main) Examination.

- Medium of Examination for Optional Subject if he/she chooses any Indian Language as the Medium of Examination for Civil Services (Main) Examination {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Compulsory Indian Language for Civil Services (Main) Examination

Candidates must carefully decide about their choice of examination centre while filling the application form.

Candidates already in Government Service, whether in a permanent or temporary capacity or as work charged employees other than casual or daily rated employees or those serving under the Public Enterprises are required to submit an undertaking that they have informed in writing to their Head of Office/Department that they have applied for the examination. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Commission states that no request for changes in these details once online application is submitted shall be entertained.

