UPSC Admit Card 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2024 on Friday, June 7. The Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024 will be conducted on June 16, 2024.

Eligible candidates who have successfully registered for the prelims examinations can download their admit cards from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in using their login credentials.

The admit card will be available from today, i.e., June 7, 2024 to June 16, 2024. Earlier, the UPSC prelims 2024 were scheduled for May 26, 2024, but were postponed due to the General Elections 2024.

UPSC prelims admit card includes information such as the candidate's name, roll number and address, category, and father's name. It also offers exam details such as the date, time, and location.

UPSC Prelims Exam 2024: Website to download Admit Card

www.upsc.gov.in

www.upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Prelims Exam 2024: Steps to download the Admit card

Go to the UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in

Click on the e-Admit Card: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 activated link

A new window, e-Admit Card, will open; click on download

Click on “Click here to download the e-Admit card"

Select the Registration ID and enter

Enter your login credentials like Registration ID, DOB and captcha code

Enter the Submit button

Your UPSC Prelims admit card will appear on the screen

Download the Prelims admit card; take a printout

UPSC prelims Admit Card 2024: Important Dates

UPSC Prelims Examination Date: June 16, 2024

UPSC Mains Exam Date: September 20, 2024

According to the UPSC notification, the candidate should bring the e-Admit Card (printout) along with an (original) Photo Identity Card, the number of which must be mentioned in the e-Admit Card, to each session to secure admission to the Examination Hall. The e-Admit Card must be preserved until the declaration of the final results of the Civil Services Examination, 2024.

UPSC Prelims 2024: Exam Pattern

The UPSC civil services preliminary exam consists of two papers containing objective-type questions for 400 marks.

The exam will take place in two sessions. The first, from 9.30 to 11.30 am, will be on General Studies (GS), which will include Indian polity, Geography, History, Indian economy, Science and Technology, Environment and Ecology, and International relations.

The second session will be the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. It will include reasoning and analytical questions, reading comprehension questions, and decision-making questions.

Following the preliminary exam, the UPSC will release a list of successful candidates eligible for the Main exam, requiring a minimum qualifying score of 33%.

According to the official notification, the total vacancies to be filled through UPSC 2024 is 1,056 in various central government services and departments, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), with 40 seats reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.

