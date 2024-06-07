UPSC Civil Services 2024 prelims admit card out at upsc.gov.in. Direct link, steps to download the hall ticket
UPSC Admit Card 2024: The UPSC has released the admit card for the Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2024. Eligible candidates who have successfully registered for the prelims examinations can download their admit cards from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in using their login credentials.
UPSC Admit Card 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2024 on Friday, June 7. The Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024 will be conducted on June 16, 2024.