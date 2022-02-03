The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said on Wednesday that it will conduct the Civil services preliminary examination 2022 on 5 June.

The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 861 which include 34 vacancies reserved for persons with benchmark disability category – seven for candidates of blindness and low vision, 11 for deaf and hard of hearing, and eight for locomotor disability.

The final number of vacancies may change after getting the exact number of vacancies from cadre controlling authorities, the UPSC said.

"The government strives to have a workforce which reflects gender balance and women candidates are encouraged to apply," it said.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select officers of Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service, among others.

How can UPSC aspirants apply for the exam?

Candidates should visit at www.upsconline.nic.in.

Click on the 'various application form' link available on the homepage.

Click on 'click here for part I registration'.

Fill up the required details in the application form.

Pay the application form fee.

Select the test center and upload images.

Click on agree to the declaration.

What is the last date to apply?

The last date for sending online applications is 22 February till 6 pm.

Online applications can be withdrawn from 1 to 7 March till 6 pm.

"No request for withdrawal of candidature will be entertained after the expiry of the specified period by the commission under any circumstances," the notification said.

What is the selection fees?

Candidates applying (excepting Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) for Civil services preliminary examination are required to pay a fee of ₹100 either by depositing the money in any branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit card.

What is the eligibility criteria?

The candidate must hold a Bachelor's degree with at least one of the subjects – Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering of any of Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India.

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on 1 August.

What is the selection process?

The Indian Forest Service Examination will consist of two successive stages. Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination; and Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the Indian Forest Service.

