UPSC CSE 2024: Notification to be released today; Check possible exam dates, eligibility and more
The registration process for UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024 is expected to start on February 14. The exam will be held on May 26 and the application window will be open till March 5.
UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release notification and start the registration process for the Civil Services Preliminary examination (UPSC CSE Prelims 2024) on Wednesday (February 14). The notification will be available on UPSC websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.