UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release notification and start the registration process for the Civil Services Preliminary examination (UPSC CSE Prelims 2024) on Wednesday (February 14). The notification will be available on UPSC websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The registrations for Indian Forest Services (IFS) Preliminary exam through Civil Services examination (CSE) will also start today.

According to the exam calendar of the public service commission, the application window will be open till March 5. The prelim exam is scheduled for May 26.

Once the notification is out, the UPSC candidates will get to know about the eligibility criteria, the number of vacancies this year, and the examination and selection process, among other details,

The Civil Services Main examination 2024 is likely to commence on 20 September 2024 going on for the next five days for covering various papers.

UPSC CSE 2024: Vacancy Each year, UPSC conducts the Civil Services Examination to select candidates for key posts in Group A and B of various government departments, such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

The selection process for UPSC CSE is divided into three stages: preliminary, main, and personality test.

More than 10 lakh candidates register of the first round of the exam--the prelims--- each year. In 2023, the prelims round of CSE saw 13 lakh applicants, with a little over 14,600 candidates selected for the Main exam round.

The UPSC CSE 2024 notification is will also announce the number of vacancies this year. For the previous two UPSC sessions, there were 1,011 and 1,105 vacancies in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

UPSC CSE 2024: Educational qualification A candidate with graduate degree from a recognised university can apply for UPSC CSE 2024. Those with a recognised professional qualifications (engineering, medical, etc.) are also eligible.

If a candidates has already appeared at a qualifying examination but results are awaited can also appear in the Prelims examination. They will have to submit proof of requisite qualifying examination in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF 1) for the Main examination.

In exceptional cases, the UPSC may treat a candidate who does not have any of the aforementioned qualifications as a candidate, has he/she has passed an examination conducted by any other institution, the standard of which, in the opinion of the commission, justifies the admission to the UPSC CSE.

Candidates who have passed the final professional MBBS or any other equivalent professional examination but have not completed their internship by the time of the Civil Services (Main) Examination will be provisionally admitted to the examination, only if they submit the original degree or a certificate from the concerned competent authority at the time of interview.

