The Union Public Service Commission has decided to conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 as per schedule on 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16 January, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

Further, amid several states announcing restrictions on movement, the UPSC has asked the state governments to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the candidates and examination functionaries.

The states have been told that if necessary, the e-admit cards of the candidates and the identity cards of the examination functionaries are to be used as movement passes, the UPSC said.

"After carefully reviewing the situation prevailing due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Commission has decided to conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 as per schedule i.e. on 7th, 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th January, 2022," it said in a statement.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, among others.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a petition on Thursday seeking direction to postpone the schedule of Civil Services exams till such time when the COVID-19 situation is normalized.

The matter was mentioned for urgent listening of the hearing on Wednesday, on that, Chief Justice of Delhi DN Patel directed to list the matter for hearing on Thursday.

The petition has been filed by the candidates who have cleared their UPSC Civil Services Examination 2021 - Preliminary Examination and now have to appear in the Mains Examination of the said CSE 2021.

Petitioners are approaching the High Court with a prayer to direct the Respondents (UPSC and DoPT) to immediately postpone the conduct of the said Mains Examination in view of the severe spread of the Covid-19 infection, particularly, the Omicron variant thereof which is now spreading faster in India than any previously found variant of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The plea states that due to the imminent third wave of Covid 19 with its new variant Omicron the petitioners not only run the imminent risk of getting infected and getting threat to their life but also are at risk of losing out their valuable attempt, which for some candidates is also a last attempt to give the examinations and all this without any fault on the part of the petitioners.

