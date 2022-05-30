UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 : The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has declared the UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 on Monday, 30 May. Shruti Sharma has topped the UPSC Civil Services exam. Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla get second and third rank respectively, the UPSC has announced.

Candidates can now check their respective results on the official website of UPSC-- upsc.gov.in.

Around 685 candidates have qualified the prestigious test, the UPSC said today, without sharing further details of candidates selected in the examination.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

Steps to check UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021

To check the UPSC Civil Services 2021 final results, candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps here:

- Please visit the official website i.e. – upsc.gov.in

- On the homepage, click - "UPSC Civil Services Result 2021 -Final Result"

- A PDF file with details of selected candidates will be displayed

- Download it

- Keep the print out of the same for future reference

Here's this year’s toppers list

AIR 1-10

1. Shruti Sharma

2. Ankita Agarwal

3. Gamini Singla

4. Aishwarya Verma

5. Utkarsh Dwivedi

6. Yaksh Chaudhary

7. Samyak S Jain

8. Ishita Rathi

9. Preetam Kumar

10. Harkeerat Singh Randhawa

AIR 11-20

11. SHUBHANKAR PRATYUSH PATHAK

12. YASHARTH SHEKHAR

13. PRIYAMVADA ASHOK MHADDALKAR

14. ABHINAV J JAIN

15. C YASWANTHKUMAR REDDY

16. ANSHU PRIYA

17. MEHAK JAIN

18. RAVI KUMAR SIHAG

19. DIKSHA JOSHI

20. ARPIT CHAUHAN

AIR 21-30

21. DILIP K KAINIKKARA

22. SUNIL KUMAR DHANWANTA

23. ASHISH

24. PUSAPATI SAHITYA

25. SHRUTI RAJLAKSHMI

26. UTSAV ANAND

27. SAKSHAM GOEL

28. MANTRI MOURYA BHARADWAJ

29. BHAVISHYA

30. NAMAN GOYAL

Back in 2020, as many as 761 candidates cleared the UPSC CSE final examination out of which 545 were men and 216 were women.

Shubham Kumar was the first place holder in the examination, second was Jagrati Awasthi, and third was Ankita Jain.