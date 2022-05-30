UPSC Results 2021 out; Shruti Sharma tops exam

UPSC Results 2021 out; Shruti Sharma tops exam2 min read . 03:02 PM IST
UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021: Candidates can now check their respective results on the official website of UPSC-- upsc.gov.in
UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has declared the UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 on Monday, 30 May. Shruti Sharma has topped the UPSC Civil Services exam. Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla get second and third rank respectively, the UPSC has announced.
Candidates can now check their respective results on the official website of UPSC-- upsc.gov.in.
Around 685 candidates have qualified the prestigious test, the UPSC said today, without sharing further details of candidates selected in the examination.
The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.
Steps to check UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021
To check the UPSC Civil Services 2021 final results, candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps here:
- Please visit the official website i.e. – upsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click - "UPSC Civil Services Result 2021 -Final Result"
- A PDF file with details of selected candidates will be displayed
- Download it
- Keep the print out of the same for future reference
Here's this year’s toppers list
AIR 1-10
1. Shruti Sharma
2. Ankita Agarwal
3. Gamini Singla
4. Aishwarya Verma
5. Utkarsh Dwivedi
6. Yaksh Chaudhary
7. Samyak S Jain
8. Ishita Rathi
9. Preetam Kumar
10. Harkeerat Singh Randhawa
AIR 11-20
11. SHUBHANKAR PRATYUSH PATHAK
12. YASHARTH SHEKHAR
13. PRIYAMVADA ASHOK MHADDALKAR
14. ABHINAV J JAIN
15. C YASWANTHKUMAR REDDY
16. ANSHU PRIYA
17. MEHAK JAIN
18. RAVI KUMAR SIHAG
19. DIKSHA JOSHI
20. ARPIT CHAUHAN
AIR 21-30
21. DILIP K KAINIKKARA
22. SUNIL KUMAR DHANWANTA
23. ASHISH
24. PUSAPATI SAHITYA
25. SHRUTI RAJLAKSHMI
26. UTSAV ANAND
27. SAKSHAM GOEL
28. MANTRI MOURYA BHARADWAJ
29. BHAVISHYA
30. NAMAN GOYAL
Back in 2020, as many as 761 candidates cleared the UPSC CSE final examination out of which 545 were men and 216 were women.
Shubham Kumar was the first place holder in the examination, second was Jagrati Awasthi, and third was Ankita Jain.